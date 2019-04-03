Porsha Williams’ Best Friend Shamea Morton Meets Baby Pilar & Snuggles Her In Adorable New Pic

Porsha Williams’ daughter, Pilar Jhena, is already making new friends just days after entering the world — and has an Instagram account. The newborn even met her new ‘bestie.’

Pilar Jhena (“PJ”) is just 12 days old as of April 3, but she’s already expanding her social network — like mother, like daughter! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 37, took her newborn daughter to meet her best friend, Atlanta Hawks’ in-game host Shamea Morton, 36, on April 2. The milestone was as cute as you’d expect. Porsha snapped a photo of Shamea cradling the baby, who was dressed in a pink tutu and polka dot pants, and even wrote a caption on behalf of Pilar. Yes, Pilar already has an Instagram account, with over 51,000 people following it. “Snuggles with TiTi Mea @shameamorton,” Pilar “wrote” under the photo of her and “TiTi” Shamea. But that’s not all who she met!

Pilar was also introduced to Shamea’s four-month-old daughter, Shya Mwangi. That baby also has an Instagram page, so Pilar — or rather, her mom — was able to tag Shya in the caption. “Yesterday I met my bestie @princessshya can’t wait kiki with her again soon lol,” the caption continued to read under Porsha and Shamea’s sweet photo (below). Since Porsha and Shamea are best friends, it would only make sense for their daughters to be just as close.

Porsha has steadily posted baby photos to her and Pilar’s Instagram feeds ever since the Bravo star welcomed the little one, her first child, with fiancé Dennis McKinley on March 22. After sharing Pilar and Shamea’s precious bonding moment, Porsha revealed the meaning of Pilar’s name. “Means ‘pillar’ in Spanish. It is taken from the title of the Virgin Mary, María del Pilar, meaning ‘Mary of the Pillar’. According to legend, when Saint James the Greater was in Saragossa in Spain, the Virgin Mary appeared on a pillar,” the reality show star explained in a post on April 3.

Porsha is loving motherhood, as a source told us three days after Pilar’s birth. “Porsha feels happier and more complete than ever before in her life after giving birth,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Her maternal instincts have already kicked in and she’s so caring and protective over baby PJ.” While Porsha is already changing diapers now, her carnival-themed gender reveal party just aired on RHOA’s Season 11 finale on March 31. We’re now hoping to see Porsha and Dennis’ New Year’s Eve wedding in a future episode, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they are very open “to having it televised.”