‘PLL: The Perfectionists’: Sasha Pieterse Reveals Finding Nolan’s Killer Is Alison’s #1 Priority ‘For Now’

Alison put herself in a dangerous position by giving the Perfectionists an alibi. Sasha Pieterse breaks down Alison’s decision and her search for Nolan’s killer in our EXCLUSIVE interview.

At the end of the March 27 episode of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Alison turned the investigation into Nolan’s murder on its head by giving Ava, Caitlin, and Dylan an alibi for the night of the murder. As we all know, Alison was not actually with them. HollywoodLife caught up with Sasha Pieterse and asked her about why Alison is getting herself right back in the middle of the drama.

“Well, I think there are a couple of reasons. She has a love for trouble. No matter how much she tries to get away from it, darkness always follows her, but I think more importantly she sees herself in these characters,” Sasha told HollywoodLife at the Freeform Summit on March 27. “She sees herself in her students. She sees herself in Nolan, who was just murdered. She used to be that bad person and now she sees these kids who are totally struggling. She knows that they have secrets of their own that they are struggling against and there are people who want to drown them. She is just kind of like a mother hen now. Having kids has changed her. She can’t leave now because there is a murder and anybody is a suspect, so she is kind of stuck, and I think she decides to do what she does best which is dig deeper holes.”

The stakes are now higher than ever, and Alison is going to really dive deep into investigating Nolan’s murder. Sasha revealed that Alison’s #1 priority “for now” is finding out who killed Nolan. “Marlene [King] has some really big plans,” Sasha teased. “With PLL we were filming 25 episodes and we would not know the ending when we premiered, but we have finished our first full season and I know the ending so that is cool and different. I am in love with it. I think it is going in such an incredible direction, so if they keep us around for a second season there is a lot in store for the fans!”

As the season continues, Alison will get closer to the Perfectionists. However, Sasha admitted that Alison will gravitate a little more to Caitlin. “She sees something different in all three of them and she sees herself in all three of them for different reasons,” Sasha told HollywoodLife. “I think she kind of drifts towards Caitlin a little bit more, but she does have a special place for all three of them because of their secrets and struggles and what they are dealing with. I think everything feels very personal to her so I wouldn’t say she gets closer to one more than the other, but I think there is more of a soft spot for Caitlin.” Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.