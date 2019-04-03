Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Posts Tribute To Her Brother After His Death: ‘I Will Cry Forever’

After Nipsey Hussle was tragically killed on March 31 in Los Angeles, his sister Samantha Smith posted a dedication to her brother who was taken far too soon.

What Samantha Smith, rapper Nipsey Hussle’s sister, is going through right now must be nearly insurmountable. She shared an Instagram pic of her with her brother on April 2, after he died on March 31 at the age of 33 from gunshot wounds according to The LA County Coroner, with a heartbreaking lengthy caption to accompany the post.

“You are my heart,” she captioned the picture. “You are my strength my wisdom my joy my balance. You are my Superhero. Invincible to me. I feel so safe with you. I feel so covered and protected. Imperfections do not exist with you because you are flawless. I need you I need you please let me hold you again. You are my baby. To the world you are the strongest man and to me you are the most vulnerable innocent child. Your heart is pure they don’t know you like we know you.”

“Your love is expansive. Talk to me again. You’ve taught me so much. You hold me down through everything. I got Lauren [London, 34, Nipsey’s girlfriend]. I got Emani. I got Kross [Emani and Kross are Nipsey’s children]. I got Sam [Nipsey’s brother], he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of everyday and I am here to carry out your vision. Ermias God Will Rise. I love you forever and I will cry forever. You are my lifeline as long as I am here you are too.”

Nipsey was shot outside of his clothing store, The Marathon Store (which Samantha tagged in her post as the geotag), on March 31. He died due to gunshot wounds from his head and torso. The suspect is 29-year-old Eric Holder, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Following Nipsey’s death, there was an outpouring of love for the rapper from celebs like singer Rihanna, 31, rapper Drake, 32, and more.

Samantha’s message was beautiful, but bittersweet due to what prompted it. Our hearts are with her, and everyone who was dear to Nipsey during his lifetime.