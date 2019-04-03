Miley Cyrus Criticized For Climbing On Near-Endangered Joshua Tree In Sexy Shoot: ‘Take This Down’

After posting images from a new photo shoot on Instagram, Miley Cyrus received major backlash because she was climbing on a Joshua tree, which are not meant to sustain additional weight, in the pics.

Miley Cyrus looked absolutely amazing in new photos posted to her Instagram April 2, but many followers nothing something very wrong with some of the pics — the singer was perched on a near-endangered Joshua tree! Dozens of commenters pointed out that the roots of the Joshua tree are very shallow, which makes it very hard for the species to hold additional weight. “Hanging, climbing, sitting, swinging, standing, leaning, touching, hugging, supporting your yoga poses, hanging hammocks on these PROTECTED succulents are all violations of County and City law,” one person explained. “Not to mention incredibly dangerous for the Joshua trees themselves. Any sort of weight or pressure on the branch of a Joshua tree an cause it to break or fall over completely.”

While many people raved over how incredible Miley look, plenty also criticized her for causing harm to the Joshua tree. A lot of fans understood that Miley may not have known the harm caused by climbing in a Joshua tree, and urged her to take the pictures down now that she was more informed. “As a public figure it is your responsibility to set a good example to your followers so we can preserve these trees for generations to come,” someone wrote. Another person explained, “Miley, you’re amazing, but don’t climb on Joshua trees! They aren’t a normal tree, they can’t handle the weight it hurts them. They want to be admired not climbed on!”

Miley has not reacted to the backlash just yet, but it definitely seems like she wasn’t aware of just how dangerous it was to climb on these trees. Recently, the 26-year-old has been sharing a LOT with her fans on social media, and she likely just wanted to let them in on this new shoot!