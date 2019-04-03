She’s not just singing ‘Hannah Montana’ and ‘High School Musical’ songs on her Instagram Stories – Miley went full-on nostalgia mode on her recent trip to Disneyland!

“We Can’t Stop” singer Miley Cyrus, 26, has come full circle – the star who got her career started on the Disney Channel dressed up in Mickey Mouse attire to a Disneyland trip on April 2! Miley hit up the “happiest place on Earth” in a red sweatshirt with Mickey Mouse in the middle, light denim-wash jeans with Mickey Mouse printed letters, Mickey himself, and his famous gloves. Her socks were decorated with a Minnie Mouse motif. We love her dedication to the theme!

Miley spent her day at Disneyland with friends, and even posted herself singing along to High School Musical and 31-year-old Hilary Duff’s “So Yesterday” on her Instagram Stories in the car. Her social media posts revealed that she also wore a white Disney-themed t-shirt underneath her sweatshirt, too.

The star’s Disney trip came after a string of social media posts singing and dancing to Hannah Montana songs, as well as posting throwback pictures from her Disney Channel days. Miley isn’t the only one walking down memory lane – the Jonas Brothers, who guest-starred on Miley’s show back on the second season in 2007 – recently sang “Gotta Find You” from their Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock at an Atlanta concert amid their reunion.

Miley also posed in a photo with Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Pluto the dog! Miley wore adorable blue-and-green sparkly Mickey ears and seemed to be on cloud nine with her old-school Disney squad.

We’re glad to see Miley embrace her Disney roots nowadays. Although a fully-fledged Hannah Montana comeback may not ever be a thing, it’s good to see Miley show some love to the company that brought her to all of us in the first place!