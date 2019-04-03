See Pic
Hollywood Life

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Enjoy a Rare, Romantic Date — See Pic

BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox held hands with Brian Austin Green hugging his arm while on a romantic date night. Megan was wearing a Zebra print top, jeans and slip on loafers. The couple who were married in 2010 have had their share of ups and downs over the years but appear to be in a great place now as they were seen sweetly holding hands while enjoying a date night together. Pictured: Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress, Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green bring their kids, Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green and Journey River Green to Color Me Mine. Megan wears a long over coat, red camo leggings, socks and Adidas sneakers. Brian also wears matching green camo sweat pants and a sweater. Pictured: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 17 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green take their kids to play at the park in Malibu, California.Pictured: Journey Green,Brian Austin Green,Megan Fox,Journey GreenBrian Austin GreenMegan FoxBodhi GreenNoah GreenRef: SPL1484129 010517 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were spotted spending quality time together on a date in Los Angeles – their first public outing together in a year!

Transformers actress Megan Fox, 32, and her husband Beverly Hills: 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, 45, enjoyed a special date night out together on April 2 in Los Angeles, California. Megan held onto Brian’s arm with their hands intertwined while out for the evening.

Megan rocked a cute brown and white leopard-print jacket and ankle-length blue jeans. She wore flats and her long brown hair in wavy curls, and a light face of makeup. Brian wore a grey shirt, camouflage loose jogger pants, and grey sneakers. He topped his shirt with a thin black puffer jacket, and wore a cross-body bag around him. He held a bottle of water in one hand while they took their night stroll.

The couple has valued their privacy – they were last spotted kissing in Hawaii in April 2018, around one year ago. We love that they keep their romance mostly to themselves – they’ve been together for more than a decade, so they know what makes their relationship work, and maybe some of that is being low-key together.

BACKGRID

In addition to her acting career, Megan has taken up history on Travel Channel’s Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox. The docu-series had four 60-minute episodes, which aired in Dec. 2018. Brian’s last film project was the 2017 movie Chasing Titles Vol. 1, in which he portrayed the character of Joe Holmes. Megan and Brian began dating in 2004, and married in June 2010. While Megan filed for divorce in 2015, the couple got back together in 2016 before giving birth to their third son. They have three sons together: Noah Shannon Green, 6, Bodhi Ransom Green, 5, Journey River Green, 2.

Even though this couple keeps mostly to themselves, we love seeing them pop up in the public eye every once in a while! Can you blame us? They’re stunning together!