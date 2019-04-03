Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Enjoy a Rare, Romantic Date — See Pic

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were spotted spending quality time together on a date in Los Angeles – their first public outing together in a year!

Transformers actress Megan Fox, 32, and her husband Beverly Hills: 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, 45, enjoyed a special date night out together on April 2 in Los Angeles, California. Megan held onto Brian’s arm with their hands intertwined while out for the evening.

Megan rocked a cute brown and white leopard-print jacket and ankle-length blue jeans. She wore flats and her long brown hair in wavy curls, and a light face of makeup. Brian wore a grey shirt, camouflage loose jogger pants, and grey sneakers. He topped his shirt with a thin black puffer jacket, and wore a cross-body bag around him. He held a bottle of water in one hand while they took their night stroll.

The couple has valued their privacy – they were last spotted kissing in Hawaii in April 2018, around one year ago. We love that they keep their romance mostly to themselves – they’ve been together for more than a decade, so they know what makes their relationship work, and maybe some of that is being low-key together.

In addition to her acting career, Megan has taken up history on Travel Channel’s Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox. The docu-series had four 60-minute episodes, which aired in Dec. 2018. Brian’s last film project was the 2017 movie Chasing Titles Vol. 1, in which he portrayed the character of Joe Holmes. Megan and Brian began dating in 2004, and married in June 2010. While Megan filed for divorce in 2015, the couple got back together in 2016 before giving birth to their third son. They have three sons together: Noah Shannon Green, 6, Bodhi Ransom Green, 5, Journey River Green, 2.

Even though this couple keeps mostly to themselves, we love seeing them pop up in the public eye every once in a while! Can you blame us? They’re stunning together!