Felicity Huffman Arrives In Court To Face Charges For ‘Operation Varsity Blues’

Felicity Huffman showed up to her preliminary hearing in Boston on April 3 looking solemn as she faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, 54, and Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman, 56, are back in court again. After much anticipation and postponed trial dates, the pair arrived at a Boston Federal court on April 3, scheduled for the same time at 2:30 p.m. ET. Huffman was the first to arrive, and first pictured, seen looking solemn and somewhat tired before facing a federal judge. The actresses are appearing in court for their alleged involvement in the nationwide “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal, in which the Justice Department has accused 33 affluent parents of securing their children’s admission into prestigious universities like Yale, Stanford and USC. Huffman was seen around 11:07am ET entering the courthouse, wearing a black suit and a turquoise button-down underneath a black peacoat. She also wore a crucifix around her neck and carried her purse on her arm. The actress didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, and was leaning on a man, thought to be her lawyer, for support. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, was not in attendance.

The actresses are getting closer to learning their legal fates, whether that be potential prison time or plea deals. The grand jury has until April 11 to add on more charges, after Loughlin and Huffman were already charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on March 12, according to court documents. In the meantime, both high-profile actresses have been out on bond after their arrests (Huffman for $250,00, and Loughlin for a whopping $1 million). This means they’ve been able to continue with their normal daily lives, albeit with some restrictions, as Loughlin was seen leaving a yoga class on March 30 and Huffman was spotted shopping with daughter Georgia Macy, 17, on the same day.

Loughlin and Huffman are attending their preliminary hearing on Wednesday for two different accusations. Loughlin, along with husband Mossimo Giannulli, who faces the same charges as his wife, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [Olivia Jade, 19 and Isabella, 20] designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the court documents. Within these 204-page legal documents, Huffman was accused of making “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter [Sofia Macy, 18].”

As we await to see what the judge will rule, California state criminal attorney, Elon Berk, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what Loughlin and Huffman can possibly expect. “You don’t know what you’re going to get until a judge sentences you. In a federal court, the judge is not a party to any plea agreement,” the attorney explained. “A judge can go above or below the sentencing guidelines and do whatever they want to do. So, even if Lori and Felicity were to work out a deal, that deal would still be up in the air until the judge actually sentences them.”