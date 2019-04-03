Lisa Vanderpump Admits She’s ‘Not Proud Of Yelling’ At Kyle During Wild ‘RHOBH’ Fight

Lisa Vanderpump’s explosive fight with Kyle Richards in the latest episode of ‘RHOBH’, wasn’t her proudest moment. She reacted to her ‘overly emotional’ behavior on April 3, after the episode aired.

Does Lisa Vanderpump, 58, regret her fight with Kyle Richards, 50, during Tuesday’s explosive episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? While she didn’t say those words exactly, Lisa did admit that she’s “not proud” of the way she acted when the two argued at Villa Rose. “I was probably still overly emotional, was the day before my birthday and life was challenging,” Lisa tweeted on Wednesday, April 3, after the episode aired, where she seemingly referred to her brother Mark Vanderpump’s death. Mark committed suicide just a few weeks after Lisa’s birthday on April 30, 2018.

Lisa and Kyle’s argument became heated after Kyle questioned if the SUR owner purposely leaked the story about “puppygate” to the press. If you haven’t been watching RHOBH, Kyle asked Lisa if she sold a story to the press about Dorit Kemsley‘s dog, Lucy, who she adopted from the Vanderpump Dog Center, ending up in a kill shelter. While Kyle wanted to discuss the issue, because she said the rumor was a “consensus” among their friends, Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd ended up kicking Kyle out of their home when she proposed that she didn’t believe Lisa.

During the episode, Kyle admitted that she never intended for things between her and Lisa to reach the level it did. “I want to say one more thing so I can maybe turn this around,” Kyle explained of what she was thinking during her talk-turned-fight with Lisa. “I never wanted it to get like this. I never imagined it would get like this,” she continued.

Kyle has yet to react to the episode. However, she has retweeted messages in her favor after the fight aired. And, some of the other Beverly Hills housewives, along with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville have all weighted in.

“.@KyleRichards managed herself so well against Ken’s aggressive behavior. #RHOBH,” RHOBH Teddi Mellencamp tweeted on Tuesday evening. Fellow RHOBH cast member, Lisa Rinna “liked” the tweet. Brandi added: “All I have to say is both Lvp & Ken lost their f–king minds tonight physically getting in Kyles face !!! I wound have been swinging #not ok #disgusting.”

Kyle admitted that she hasn’t spoken to Lisa or Ken since that day at Villa Rosa, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in February. But, she still has hope they can work things out.

“I really hope so [that we can speak again someday] because I care about Lisa and we’ve been friends for a long time and we’ve been doing this for a long time,” Kyle said on LIVE with Kelly and Ryanin February. “You can always get back. Look at Camille Grammer: We did not get along in the beginning, now we’re great, so I hope so. I honestly hope so. But, right now, it doesn’t seem like that,” she continued. — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 PM ET.