‘KUWTK’: Scott Tells Kourtney He’s In A ‘Full Relationship’ With Sofia After She Debates Inviting Him To Bali

Kourtney Kardashian’s unsure if Scott Disick should attend the family trip to Bali in a new ‘KUWTK’ preview! She doesn’t want to send the ‘mixed messages’ about their friendship. But, Scott vows he’s in a much better place now that he’s dating Sofia Richie!

Scott Disick, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, have a serious discussion about the status of their friendship in a brand new preview for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The Poosh founder is torn about if she should invite her ex on the Kardashian family trip to Bali, seeing as the last time Scott attended a K-fam vacation, he secretly brought a girl with him. — Do you remember season 13’s trip to Costa Rica? — But, Scott vows that things are different this time around whenhe assures Kourtney that he’s in a “full relationship” with girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20.

The clip begins with the exes involved in a conversation about their kids. Kourtney and Scott share sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 6 together. “Everyone’s been asking me about the family trip,” Kourtney tells Scott. “Obviously I said after Costa Rica that you weren’t ever coming on a family trip again. I think that’s when I put the kibosh on the family trips.”

“I mean, I don’t think I was in the best place, but I feel like you and I also weren’t in the best place,” Scott admits about his past. “You were living your life the way you should be and I just wasn’t ready to handle it. I feel like the biggest thing that you and I have always talked about that you wanted from me, if there was anything, was just to see me consistent with you and my family. And you know, it’s been over a year of consistency and I feel like we’re good and our parenting has been better and the kids are better. We’ve always said that we were gonna try to be family. Obviously it didn’t work out perfect but this is as close as we can get.”

Kourtney then hits the confessional, where she explains that her decade-long past with Scott has “always been complicated.” She explains: “I feel like this New York trip has really like made me feel excited. It’s really nice to see how much Scott has grown and how much he’s invested in being a great dad to the kids.”

Things take a nice turn when Scott admits, “I like to be able to all go on trips together,” to which Kourtney says, “I think it’s fine if you want to come to Bali.”

Scott adds: “Yeah, I mean, if it’s a family trip and everybody’s going, of course I don’t want to miss out on those times. But I also want you to feel comfortable.” And, that’s when Kourtney reveals she’s hesitant that his presence in Bali could send “mixed messages” about their relationship.

“Mixed messages with what?” Scott asks. “Like with you or anything,” Kourt says.

“You’re giving me a mixed message? I’m in a full relationship,” Scott declares to his ex, who has been dating model Sofia Richie since May 2017, when they were spotted getting cozy on a yacht together. But, Kourtney still lays down the law one more time. “But I’m just saying I don’t ever want you to think I’m giving a mixed message,” she says.

“You barely give a regular message,” Scott jokes. — Watch an all new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 PM ET, on E!