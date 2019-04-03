Kit Harington Shamed By Leslie Jones in Incredible ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fantasy Promo For ‘SNL’

‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington makes his ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut on Apr. 6, and the epic promo for the episode features Leslie Jones hilariously turning her ‘GOT’ fantasy into a reality.

Kit Harington, 32, is getting ready to take on the role of host for the live episode of Saturday Night Live on Apr. 6, just ahead of the final season premiere of his highly popular show, Game of Thrones, and the promo of his appearance on the comedic sketch show proves it’s going to be a memorable one. In the promo, which is a spoof on GOT, Kit is joined by SNL cast member Leslie Jones, who takes on her ultimate fantasy of the series.

In the fantasy, there’s a collection of toys, dragon noises, and a cardboard throne before Kit can be seen approaching Leslie while dressed up in a cape and black oven mits. When he asks her why they’ve been there for four hours and if what they’re filming is for the show, she tells him she tricked him and it’s just for her fantasy. A frustrated Kit then threatens to leave but Leslie gets the best of him by putting him in “shame” by capturing him, ringing a bell and having donuts thrown at him. “When am I meeting Lorne [Michaels]?” Kit asks. “Soon, soon Jon Snow,” Leslie says, before shouting “shame!” over and over and feeding Kit a donut.

The funny promo proves that the live SNL episode is sure to be a treat for GOT fans, and since it’s the first time Kit has hosted the classic show, it’s sure to be thrilling time for him too. He will be joined by musical guest Sara Bareilles.

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season will premiere on HBO on Apr. 14, eight days after Kit hosts SNL.