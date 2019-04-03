Kit Harington & Rose Leslie At Game Of Thrones Premiere: Couple Glows On The Red Carpet

Daenerys who? Jon Snow attended the ‘Game Of Thrones’ premiere with his real queen, as Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie Rose walked the red carpet together.

It seems that Jon Snow knows one thing, and that’s how to make an entrance. Kit Harington, 32, and Rose Leslie, 32, attended the Game of Thrones premiere on April 3 together, walking down the red carpet as if they owned the entire world of Westeros. While Kit cut an impressive figure, the spotlight was all over Rose, as the Downton Abbey star looked incredible. Kit went an all black ensemble featuring a perfectly cut suit and a black turtleneck, but it was his lovely wife who crushed it with her style.

The Scottish actress wore a dramatic one shouldered red gown made up of giant fern-leaf shapes with delicate netting in between each leaf. The dress featured a long red train of matching fabric and the color popped against Rose’s fair skin. She went with a rosy cheek and lip for her makeup glam and had her red locks pulled back on the right side of her head while her hair cascaded down the left side of her face.

The excitement for the eight and final season of Game of Thrones is at an all-time high, as fans are eager to see what happens to Kit’s character. The last fans saw of Jon Snow and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), they were making love on a boat, bringing a climax to the sexual tension that had been building up throughout season 7. Will season 8 include the fallout of this forbidden love? After all, Jon is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, who just so happens to be Daenerys’s dead older brother. That means Daenerys is technically Jon Snow’s aunt, but neither knew that when they did the deed.

A less-controversial union took place in June 2018, when Kit and Rose tied the knot! The GoT costars (Rose played Ygritte for three seasons) were married at Aberdeen’s Wardhill Castle. The wedding was practically a GoT cast party, as Sophie Turner, Maise Williams, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, John Bradley-West, Liam Cunningham and Gemma Whelan attended. It seemed that there were as many GoT stars at this wedding as there were at the season 8 premiere!

Though, just like the world of Westeros, Kit’s life has had a little havoc thrown into his happiness. Before the GoT premiere, Kit had to deal with a scandal, as a Russian model named Olga Vlaslova allegedly shared what she claimed was a nude photo of Kit with a Russian publication. The model claimed that the GoT had an affair with her during his engagement to Rose, a claim Kit called “completely” false.” After the model alleged she met Kit in Luxembourg, a rep for Harington said he’s never even been to Luxembourg, “not has he ever met Olga Vlaslova.”