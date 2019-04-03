Kim Kardashian Reveals North & Saint Joined Forces To Prank Kanye For April Fool’s: They’re ‘A Team’

Kim Kardashian’s kids teamed up to prank Kanye on April Fool’s Day and well, the details included ketchup and a fake murder scene.

Who knew Kim Kardashian’s kids were so um, creative? In a new interview with Elle, the 38-year-old reality star revealed the details of her children’s wild April Fool’s Day prank on their dad, Kanye West, 41. “I do worry about them getting along, because for my sisters and I, we were just so close growing up and obviously still are,” Kim started off by saying. But – she went on to explain that North, 5, and Saint, 3, are more of a team than she initially thought. “They’re starting to get closer now that she can include him in her jokes. She roped him into an April Fool’s prank yesterday that was ridiculous. She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me, and on the bathroom, as if it was like a bad scary movie,” Kim explained. “Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No. She taught Saint how to fake-cry—she showed him how to do it!—and then she told him to scream ‘Mommy’s dead!'” Ok, it looks like 3-year-old Saint is already following in North’s fun-loving footsteps.

Needless to say, Kanye wasn’t exactly a fan of the wild prank. “Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, ‘Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank,'” Kim said in the chat. The famous mom was on the same page as her hubby, but she wasn’t entirely upset about the prank. “I completely understand and I agree. But it did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team,” she told the mag.

While Kim is an all-star mom herself, she took the interview as an opportunity to gush about her own mother, Kris Jenner. Kim explained that she attributes a lot of her success to the ‘momager.’ “I am very fortunate that my mom and I have worked together from the very beginning of my career. She is the best negotiator, and that’s always been her role. I didn’t have that loud personality in the beginning that allowed me to negotiate for myself. I was really insecure about how to negotiate for myself, and so I would always look to her to show me how to do that for myself,” Kim sweetly said. One thing’s for sure: Kim also inherited some excellent parenting skills from her momma, and her own kid’s are not lacking in creativity!