Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Upgrades Her $40K Watch As They Head Toward Separation

Wendy Williams is about to receive some serious bling. The talk show host’s husband just upgraded her watch with $40,000 worth of diamonds amid reports that they’re inching toward separation.

What do you do when your marriage is on the rocks? Gift your wife with rocks, of course! Wendy Williams‘ husband, Kevin Hunter, was spotted at Flawless Jewelry in New York City on March 28 leaving with some bling, and store rep Eddie Rubin confirmed that he was picking up something special for the talk show host. Rather than select something new for his wife, Kevin opted to majorly upgrade her prized Franck Muller watch that she frequently wears on her show. And by “upgrade,” we mean he added 25 carats worth of diamonds to it. The watch is now estimated to be worth $40,000. It’s unclear how much Kevin spent on the diamond-encrusted update.

Kevin’s present comes amid Wendy’s confession that she had been staying in a sober living facility, as well as reports that the couple were considering separation because of his alleged infidelity. Kevin is accused of having an affair and allegedly fathering a child with his mistress. Wendy, as HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY, is prepared to divorce her husband of 22 years if it comes down to it. “Wendy is really sad about the marriage coming to an end and it has been a challenging time for her emotionally and physically,” a source close to Wendy says. “She will always have love for Kevin, but she has been talking to her attorneys and preparing herself financially and emotionally for the end of her marriage to Kevin.”

Two days after his alleged mistress gave birth — and one day before picking up the watch — Kevin and Wendy were seen holding hands in New York City. Wendy was still wearing her wedding ring, and she previously told her Wendy Williams Show audience that it wasn’t coming off anytime soon.