Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx’s Relationship Status: Explained After Recent Breakup Rumors & New Pics Together

Katie Holmes Jamie Foxx Relationship Status
MiamiPIXX/Backgrid
Hot couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx go for a yacht ride at night in Miami. The A-list lovebirds were spotted onboard a fancy vessel on Friday night (dec 28).Pictured: kaie holmes,jamie foxxRef: SPL5052009 281218 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Katie Holmes looks happy while taking a break from filming in New Orleans on Wednesday. Katie was on the set of her new movie The Secret and was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her little finger as she chatted on FaceTime on her phone. Her boyfriend Jamie Foxx is also in town shooting a different movie. Pictured: Katie Holmes Ref: SPL5038202 311018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Low profile lovebirds Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are spotted stepping out together in Atlanta, Georgia. Doting boyfriend Jamie helped Katie carry her luggage to her car during the outing. *SHOT ON September 18, 2018* Pictured: Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Low profile lovebirds Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are spotted stepping out together in Atlanta, Georgia. Doting boyfriend Jamie helped Katie carry her luggage to her car during the outing. *SHOT ON September 18, 2018* Pictured: Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
and

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are going to ‘just do them.’ We’ve learned if that means they’ll be carrying on with their private lives together or apart.

False alarm! “The rumors of a breakup and Jamie [Foxx] being single were very overblown,” a source close to the Django Unchained star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Although multiple outlets — including our own eyewitness — reported that Jamie said “I’m single” at Byron Allen’s Oscars after-party on Feb. 24, the comment wasn’t meant to be interpreted too literally. He and Katie Holmes, 40, are still going strong, but they’re returning to how they used to go about their romance. “They have been secret with their relationship for so long and that is what works for both of them,” our source explains. “To both of them, their relationship is no one’s business but their own.”

Jamie and Katie did throw the public a bone with a public outing to New York City’s Central Park and The Metropolitan Museum of Art on March 25, which was their first time being photographed together since the split rumors emerged. But it wasn’t a big reunion, as our source continues, “They have been consistently in love for years and that is not going to change anytime soon. They are in a great place, in love and very happy together.” But don’t expect the couple to give many more glimpses into their notoriously private romance.

“They understand that people want to know about their relationship but moving forward they are going to continue the same path that they have been doing and just do them,” our source tells us. “It’s what has made things work, they are in a great place and [are] very much in love.” Jamie and Katie’s romance doesn’t need affirmation from others, as it was reportedly going on for two years by the time a report made it public in March of 2015. Paparazzi has snapped sneak peeks of their relationship since then, such as when they were photographed making out on a yacht in Dec. 2018, right before ringing in 2019.