Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx’s Relationship Status: Explained After Recent Breakup Rumors & New Pics Together

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are going to ‘just do them.’ We’ve learned if that means they’ll be carrying on with their private lives together or apart.

False alarm! “The rumors of a breakup and Jamie [Foxx] being single were very overblown,” a source close to the Django Unchained star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Although multiple outlets — including our own eyewitness — reported that Jamie said “I’m single” at Byron Allen’s Oscars after-party on Feb. 24, the comment wasn’t meant to be interpreted too literally. He and Katie Holmes, 40, are still going strong, but they’re returning to how they used to go about their romance. “They have been secret with their relationship for so long and that is what works for both of them,” our source explains. “To both of them, their relationship is no one’s business but their own.”

Jamie and Katie did throw the public a bone with a public outing to New York City’s Central Park and The Metropolitan Museum of Art on March 25, which was their first time being photographed together since the split rumors emerged. But it wasn’t a big reunion, as our source continues, “They have been consistently in love for years and that is not going to change anytime soon. They are in a great place, in love and very happy together.” But don’t expect the couple to give many more glimpses into their notoriously private romance.

“They understand that people want to know about their relationship but moving forward they are going to continue the same path that they have been doing and just do them,” our source tells us. “It’s what has made things work, they are in a great place and [are] very much in love.” Jamie and Katie’s romance doesn’t need affirmation from others, as it was reportedly going on for two years by the time a report made it public in March of 2015. Paparazzi has snapped sneak peeks of their relationship since then, such as when they were photographed making out on a yacht in Dec. 2018, right before ringing in 2019.