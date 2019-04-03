Justin Bieber Shares Personal Photo From Inside His Therapy Session: Cool To Have a ‘Healthy Mind’

Justin Bieber is helping promote the importance of mental health with a look inside of one of his therapy sessions. He’s telling fans that it’s good to have healthy emotions and a clear mind.

Justin Bieber is being diligent about caring for his mental health. He’s reportedly been dealing with depression and candidly revealed recently that he’s been “struggling” and working through some “deep-rooted issues.” The 25-year-old posted an Instagram stories selfie on Apr. 3 and captioned it, “Therapy session. It’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions.” The Biebs’ face looks alert but relaxed, wearing a black baseball cap, a pink hoodie pulled over his neck and his tatted up arm sleeve is sticking out from a light blue t-shirt.

Justin told fans he was in a bit of a funk in a March 10 Instagram post where he shared, “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird…I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks…the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

The singer let fans know that he was putting his mental well-being ahead of his career on March 25 in a lengthy Instagram message. After letting fans know that he was putting music aside for the time being he wrote that “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable….the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that,” he continued.

Justin has the full support of those around him when it comes to taking care of his mental health. His wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, wrote in the comments, “That’s right 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼😭❤️❤️ love you so much it hurts!!!” Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette, 44, cheered him on with the comment ” I’m so proud of you. You’re doing GREAT !!!!!! 🤗❤️🤗.” His manager Scooter Braun, 37, chimed in adding “Yes sir!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” to Justin’s message. The singer has a great support network around him with everyone applauding Justin for bravely dealing with the issues that are troubling him.