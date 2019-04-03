Joaquin Phoenix is taking on his darkest role yet in ‘Joker.’ The first trailer debuted on April 3, and the Batman villain is more twisted than ever. Joaquin’s Joker laugh will haunt you forever.

Joaquin Phoenix is ready to tell the Joker’s origin story. In the first trailer for Joker, Joaquin’s Arthur Fleck is down on his luck. He’s kicked around and has lost his way, but not for long. The trailer teases the rise of the villain we love to hate and hate to love. Joaquin puts his own personal take on the Joker’s laugh, and it’s incredibly disturbing. “I used to think my life was a tragedy, but now I realize it’s a comedy,” Arthur says in the trailer.

The final scene in the trailer features Joaquin in full clown makeup with green hair and a multi-colored suit. His Joker is about to wreak some havoc on Gotham. The day before the trailer dropped, Warner Bros. unveiled the first poster for the movie. Joaquin is all decked out in creepy clown makeup. He looks completely unrecognizable. The tagline on the poster reads, “Put on a happy face.”

The movie also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, and Brett Cullen. Joker is set to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2019. Prior to Joaquin signing on, Leonardo DiCaprio was also considered for the role. Even though the character of the Joker is from the DC Comics, the 2019 film is actually not going to be connected to the DC Extended Universe. With that said, don’t expect Joaquin’s Joker to pop up in any future Justice League movies or Batman movies.

Joaquin is one of many actors who has played the iconic villain in the past. Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, and Heath Ledger have all played the Clown Prince of Crime. Jared Leto was the last person before Joaquin to play the Joker in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad.