Jennifer Lopez Brings The Heat On Sexy New Song ‘Medicine’ With French Montana

Jennifer Lopez’s new single is just what the doctor ordered. The songstress teamed up with French Montana for a danceable new hit, ‘Medicine,’ & fans are absolutely loving it.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, might be from the Bronx, but she teamed up with Moroccan hit-maker French Montana, 34, for her latest hit, and it’s a music match made in heaven. “Medicine” arrived on April 3, and it’s an upbeat, sexy anthem for fans ready to get their groove on. As soon as the song dropped, fans of both artists took to Twitter with praise. “I LOVE IT MA,” one smitten fan tweeted. “A Hit 🔥,” another confirmed.

The catchy track very well may end up being the song of the summer. The song’s lively tempo and sultry lyrics are perfect for blasting out the car window with friends on a sunny day. “Yeah, think you need some medicine//I can be your medicine//Yeah, think you need some medicine//Give you a taste of what you give out,” she belts out on the track. “I can be a lot//if you don’t believe me I can show ya,” she sings in another verse.

This isn’t the first time that J. Lo has teamed up with French. She hit the studio with the “Unforgettable” hit-maker back in 2014 for the insanely sexy track, “I Luh Ya Papi.” The two stars even teamed up for a video for the song, where J. Lo hit the high seas and danced on a boat in a skintight outfit. The two cross-genre artists are somehow that perfect blend time and time again!

Listen to J. Lo and French’s joint track above! We can only hope that the more we play the sexy new track, that the faster summer will come.