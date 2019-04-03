Jennifer Lopez Reveals When She Knew Alex Rodriguez Was ‘The One’ & Why She ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t in a rush when it came to getting engaged to fiance Alex Rodriguez. She’s dishing on how long it took her to realize that he was ‘the one’ she wanted to marry.

Jennifer Lopez has found her perfect match with fiance Alex Rodriguez, but she took her time in deciding if he was marriage material.. After all, she’s been down the aisle three times in the past and wasn’t looking for husband number four. The 49-year-old superstar hit up SiriusXM studios on April 3 and when asked how she knew wanted to marry him, JLo revealed right off the bat “Get married again? I’m very weary after everything that I’ve been through,” with a sigh “Probably like a year in, cause I was just sussing it out until then. I don’t know, ‘maybe yes maybe no. I love him, I like him.’ Everything just seemed too perfect too soon,” she explained.

“So it made me a little like ‘hey wait, what’s happening here? Let me just wait a second’ and so when it happened (A-Rod’s proposal) I think it was the right time. We both knew,” Jennifer continued. Alex, 43, finally popped the question on March 9 on a beach at sunset in Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas. He got down on one knee and presented her with a massive 15 carat $5 million diamond engagement ring. At that point the couple had been together almost exactly two years and their love had just grown stronger by the day.

Jennifer gushed about why Alex is so perfect for her, as they’re both so driven professionally and are supportive of each other’s hard work. “It’s great to have a best friend and a partner that you can really build with, and I just feel like with Alex and I that’s what it’s like.” the Hustlers star explained. “We’re both very similar. Having someone who understands you from the inside as far as ‘I really want to work hard, I really love what I do and I want to work hard at it and understand that. It doesn’t mean I don’t love you.’ We love each other and we’re doing this together…together we make each other better.” She even opened the interview saying she ‘Couldn’t be happier” with her life these days.

Alex just proved how much he cares about JLo’s career, as the day before she started her latest film, he took to Instagram on March 24 with a photo showing her wrapped in his arms and wrote “This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, Hustlers. I won’t play spoiler. but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!! She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project.” Now that’s a supportive partner!