‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans & David Eason Accused Of Animal Cruelty After Pig-Dragging Video

Fans were alarmed by Jenelle Evans’ latest Instagram Live and are now accusing her and her husband David Eason of animal cruelty.

Jenelle Evans, 27, and her husband David Eason, 30, are receiving social media backlash after David was spotting moving a pig by holding its legs on his wife’s Instagram Live. Jenelle stopped filming after David was seen doing that, and people are accusing the couple of animal cruelty after David’s actions.

In a screenshot from the Live, you can see David holding the pig’s legs. Jenelle took to social media to defend her husband, saying the pigs weren’t her pets.

“They are not pet pigs,” Jenelle said in her response, trying to justify what people saw on her Instagram. “We were moving them to their new pin. I stopped filming because I began filming in landscape mode with my iPhone. Coming to #YouTube soon! #Homesteading #FarmLife.”

But not everyone accepted Jenelle’s reasoning and lighthearted answer. A fan claimed on Twitter, “So if you don’t consider them ‘pets’ then it’s fine to be rough with and abuse an animal?? Your husband is an abusive monster. And you can tell him I said that.”

They are not pet pigs… we were moving them to their new pin. 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 I stopped filming because I began filming in landscape mode with my iPhone. Coming to #YouTube soon! #Homesteading #FarmLife 💓☀️ https://t.co/xKmFCyzpWG — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) April 3, 2019

Another fan hit back even harder with their response to Jenelle, saying, “Mate you should build your animals REAL habitats BEFORE you bring them home. That’s what a normal thinking person would do. Stop being so damn impulsive with everything. Do it right the first time. Those poor animals stand no chance with you two.”

We hope those animals are okay, and that Jenelle and David apologize for the alleged mistreatment soon.