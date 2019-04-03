Jamie Lynn Spears Sends Love To Britney After Singer Enters Mental Health Facility: You’re My ‘WCW’

Jamie Lynn Spears took the time to show her support for her big sister, Britney Spears, who is currently receiving treatment for her mental health, when she posted an adorable throwback photo on Instagram on Apr. 3.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 28, didn’t hesitate to express her appreciation for her older sister, Britney Spears, 37, after the singer made headlines for checking herself into a mental health facility to focus on herself on Apr. 3. The grateful sibling took to Instagram to post a cute pic of herself as a little girl getting off a school bus with a silly Britney, sticking out her tongue, behind her. “Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best #WCW👯‍♀️💕,” Jamie Lynn sweetly captioned the photo.

Jamie Lynn’s supportive post comes just hours after it was revealed to the public that Britney was a week into a 30-day stay at a mental health facility. The mother-of-two checked into the facility because she was reportedly having a difficult time dealing with her father, Jamie Spears‘ declining health issues after he suffered from a ruptured colon in Oct. 2018. Britney put her Las Vegas residency, Domination, which was set to premiere in Feb., on an indefinite hold, three months after her father’s health scare, in Jan., and claimed she did so to spend more time with him and help take care of him.

Britney took to Instagram the same day her mental health treatment made the news and posted a photo that read, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.” She reiterated the words with the caption, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :).”

We’re sending out well wishes to Britney and her family at this time, and hope she gets all the “me time” she needs to get healthy and happy once again.