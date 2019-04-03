Gigi Hadid Cries As She Admits That Fame ‘Makes You Feel Out Of Control Of Your Life’: ‘People Judge You’

Gigi Hadid’s rise to fame hasn’t been without its own set of consequences. The star revealed her feelings about her celebrity status in a new interview with ‘Variety.’

Even though model Gigi Hadid, 23, is a force to be reckoned with in the modeling and fashion industry, the young beauty still grapples with her own issues. The Tommy Hilfiger designer tackled her feelings about fame in a new interview with our sister site Variety which caused her to tear up. “I’ve had my ups and downs with [fame] for sure,” Gigi said.

“I always wanted success for myself,” she explained. Gigi comes from a successful family: her father, Mohamed, 70, is a real estate developer, and her mother, Yolanda, 55, is a reality television star on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and model. Her sister, Bella, 22, and her brother, Anwar, 19, are also models. “I wanted to support myself. I wanted to get to a place where I could have creative freedom and start to have more power to shape my life.” Gigi found financial independence as her modeling career blossomed, but as that happened, the star also had to deal with her rising celebrity status.

“Fame is something that I deal with and learn about every day,” Gigi continued, beginning to tear up. “It’s definitely a learning process. I’ve learned a lot about myself because of it. I’ve learned to be honest with myself and celebrate myself, protect myself, be assertive when I need to. I always want to be kind, but that doesn’t mean I need to let people take advantage of me. I’ve learned my connection with the Earth, going to places where I can be myself and not worry about being photographed. Although in moments I’ve resented it, I think that overall, I wouldn’t be as developed within myself without it.” The blonde beauty then apologized to the interviewer for crying.

When asked why this made her cry, Gigi said, “fame makes you feel out of control of your life.” She continued, “I think it’s tough. Obviously, people judge you. People can create a headline or an opinion about someone based on a small moment or a mistake. I’ve always been someone that feels heavily because I’m a projector. I take people’s energy. I think that I’ve always tried to learn and improve any time I’ve made a mistake or did something that I wasn’t proud of. The more opportunity that I have to meet people and share my genuine self or sit with them or talk to them, that gives me so much empowerment, because I feel like I can control that moment.”

Gigi also discussed how she doesn’t want to be “known as the pretty girl,” but instead for other things she brings to the table, like being a “smart girl,” or “the best hitter on the volleyball team.” She also has valued intimate, personal connections with others in her professional space who commend her for work ethic and good attitude. We’re rooting for you, Gigi!