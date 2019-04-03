‘Game Of Thrones’ NYC Premiere: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, & More Red Carpet Arrivals

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is (sort of) finally here! Some of our favorite past & present cast members arrived on the red carpet at the ‘Game of Thrones’ NYC season 8 premiere on April 3.

Winter has arrived in New York City. All of the Game of Thrones characters arrived in NYC where they gathered at 30 Rock in Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, April 3, for the world premiere of the eighth and final season of the most iconic television series. The red carpet extended for miles and the set-up was outstanding, especially with the massive Iron Throne sitting in the center of the busy venue. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), 32, arrived looking fabulous, as always, while Kit Harington, (Jon Snow), 32, looked dapper next to his gorgeous wife, Rose Leslie, 32, who played Ygritte on the show.

It was definitely a night to remember, as we saw a ton of our favorite faces on the carpet in their fancy get-ups. Other current cast members who were in attendance included House of Stark sisters, Sophie Turner, (Sansa Stark), 23, and Maisie Williams, (Arya Stark), 21. Both Sophie and Maisie, who play sisters on the show, looked fabulous in their ensembles. Meanwhile, Sophie and her fiancee, Joe Jonas, 29, walked their first ever red carpet together. Sophie revealed, just yesterday, on Good Morning America on April 2, that she actually told Joe the ending of the series, and he had to sign an NDA. Also in attendance was the stunning Natalie Dormer, 37, who played Margaery Tyrell on the show, and as always she looked fabulous in her look.

All of our hopes and dreams came true when there was a House of Stark family reunion on the carpet featuring Isaac Hempstead-Wright, (Bran), Sophie, Maisie, and even Sean Bean, (Lord Eddard Stark). The red carpet was everything we could’ve dreamt of and more, especially since there were so many familiar faces in attendance – both past and present. Meanwhile, other fans were so excited about the event, that before the guests even arrived to the premiere, someone stole a sword from the red carpet set-up.

While the world premiere was tonight, the official series finale of GoT airs on April 14 on HBO, where fans will have to bid adieu to the greatest TV show of all time, in just six episodes.