Emilia Clarke Channels Mother Of Dragons In Stunning ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere Dress

The Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke, arrived at the NYC premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’ on April 3, where she looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the red carpet in this dramatic dove grey gown.

Emilia Clarke, 32, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, better known as Khaleesi, never disappoints when it comes to her red carpet fashion. The British actress did not let us down this time, for the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones at Rockefeller Center in New York City on April 3. Emilia went big for the occasion, as it is the world premiere of the final season from the hit HBO show. Emilia opted for this gorgeous grey dress, which was perfect for the occasion and styled by her longtime stylist and friend, Petra Flannery.

Emilia went for full in glamour in a dove grey strapless gown fitted to her body, but it was the dramatic layers of grey tuille over it that really made it dramatic. It featured ruffles around the neckline that cascaded down her arms while the skirt flowed with several laters of the sheer fabric. The actress went all out with her makeup, rocking pink eye shadow and a dark red lip that really popped against Emilia’s fair skin. She’s a brunette these days and wore short bob completely slicked back to allow her dramatic makeup to be showcased.

If there’s one thing for sure about Emilia’s red carpet style, it’s that it is always unexpected. She manages to wear all different types of dresses that only she can pull off. Then, there are some times, that she’ll completely switch things up on us and wear a fitted, matching pantsuit. Regardless of what she wears, she always looks stunning. Aside from her gorgeous outfit, it was Emilia’s glam that stole the show. Her short bob that she’s been rocking these past few months was done by her usual hairstylist, Jenny Cho, and her colorist, Nicola Clarke. Meanwhile, her flawless makeup was done by Jillian Dempsey, with a cute manicure from manicurist, Jenna Hipp.

The gorgeous star was surrounded by her GoT family at the premiere, with both past and present cast members. From Kit Harington, 32, to Sophie Turner, 23, Maisie Williams, 21, former cast-mate Natalie Dormer, 37, and so many more amazing people, it was without a doubt a night to remember. Although the world premiere was tonight, the actual series premiere doesn’t air until April 14 on HBO, where fans get to watch six more amazing episodes.