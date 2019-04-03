It’s official: Dakota and Elle Fanning are identical! While it’s getting hard to tell the sisters apart, they proved that their styles are all their own in two amazing dresses at Elle’s movie premiere.

The Teen Spirit premiere was a family affair for lead actress Elle Fanning, who brought her sister, Dakota Fanning along as her date. Dakota, 25, was in full big sister mode for the April 2 red carpet at the Arclight Hollywood, putting a protective arm around Elle the entire time they posed for the cameras. While Elle, 20, was giving major face on the red carpet for her new movie, as one does when they’re a huge star, but Dakota couldn’t help but smile. She looked so proud! Oh, and their style was poppin’ on that red carpet, too. The two actresses look so much alike, but their personal fashion choices couldn’t be more different.

Dakota went classic in a black mini dress by Prada that featured a white bow on the halter neck. She paired it with chunky, black platforms and a little matching clutch. Her beauty game was on point, too. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star went with an Ariana Grande-level high ponytail, and kept her makeup natural, just highlighting her baby blues with a swipe of black eyeliner. So pretty! Elle went full Barbie chic for her big moment. She stunned in a floor-length, hot pink gown from Rodarte that sparkled and shined with glittery gold appliqués. You might as well call her Elle Woods! She completed the look with a very ’60s hairstyle — voluminous hair topped with a bright pink, bowed headband. Glossy lips really made her makeup pop.

Both Dakota and Elle are known as fashionistas, and for good reason. Dakota was one of the best dressed celebrities at the 2018 Emmy Awards for sure! She was there for her TNT show The Alienist, and made sure all eyes were on her. Dakota rocked a sage green, satin gown with intricate pleating and a thin belt. It was breathtaking! See it here.

Teen Spirit, directed and written by Max Minghella, hits theaters on April 12.