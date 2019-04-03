Chelsea Clinton Reveals Adorable Baby Bump In Pink Dress Weeks After Announcing Pregnancy

Chelsea Clinton is expecting her third child in the summer and she proudly showed off her cute baby bump during an appearance on ‘Good Morning America’.

Chelsea Clinton, 39, looked pretty in pink during a visit to Good Morning America on April 3. The mom-of-two – who is expecting her third baby in the summer – wore a chic light rose dress with a blue cardigan and touched her bump while talking to host Robin Roberts about her latest book, Don’t Let Them Disappear. Asked about expanding her family with husband Marc Mezvinsky, 41, she said, “Well, my husband’s one of 11… It’s actually really wonderful because so many of his older siblings are actually parents of three, so we’re getting really good advice about how to manage the transition from two to three. But we know we’re gonna [sic] be outnumbered. That’s inevitable.”

Chelsea and Marc, who wed in 2010, are already parents to Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 2. She announced her third pregnancy in a tweet on Jan. 22, telling her followers, “Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

On GMA the former first daughter revealed the little tricks that her oldest child plays to push back her bedtime. “We read every night to our little ones and thankfully they love books,” she said. “It’s also our daughter’s favorite strategy to push bedtime back. She knows it’s very hard to say no to one more book, just one more book.”

Chelsea’s latest project is about endangered animals around the world. Asked why she picked that topic, she revealed that she was partly motivated by the little ones that she knows and her own childhood. “[I] kept hearing from kids, my nieces and nephews, other kids I’ve met while working on my other books, that one of the issues they care most about are animals,” she said. “Animal welfare in their own community, saving endangered species. And I also remember when I was a kid, the first issue that I really felt galvanized by was trying to save animals.”

Don’t Let Them Disappear is not Chelsea’s first book. She has also penned the 2017 children’s book about inspirational women, She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed The World among other titles.