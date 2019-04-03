Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin, Alicia Keys & More Send Love To Lauren London After Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Lauren London broke her silence on the tragic murder of her boyfriend, rapper Nipsey Hussle, and celebrities like Tiny and Gabrielle Union poured into the actress’ comments section to express their condolences.

Lauren London, 34, mourned the loss of her “best friend,” “sanctuary,” “protector” and “soul” in an Instagram tribute to boyfriend Nipsey Hussle, the Victory Lap rapper who was shot dead at the age of 33 on March 31. Celebrities didn’t let Lauren suffer the loss alone, as they left heartfelt comments — some paragraphs — under The Game star’s post on April 2. Jennifer Lopez shared three heart emojis and a condolence that read, “Sending you love and praying for God to give you and your family all the strength you may need during this time.” Alicia Keys, who hosted the 2019 Grammys at which Nipsey was nominated for “Best Rap Album,” wrote, “Soulmates forever! We are all Sending you, your babies and your family the brightest most protective and loving collective unified light beautiful sister.” Lauren’s “babies” are her sons Kross, 2 (her child with Nipsey) and Kameron, 9 (her child with ex Lil Wayne).

Hailey Baldwin and Tameka “Tiny” Harris also offered their prayers, as you can see in the screenshots below. Janelle Monae reflected on Nipsey’s best traits, as she wrote, “His energy and spirit shall stay with you always . We are all here for you sis . Wrapping our arms around you your beautiful family . We love you.” Another influential singer, Kali Uchis, commended Nipsey’s “energy and spirit”: “Been thinking of you so much & praying for your healing. you& your family are forever loved & divinely protected. his energy & spirit will always live. love you lauren.”

Some kept their sentiments short but sweet. “We love and support you and the kids. Wegotchu,” Gabrielle Union wrote, and a wave of more celebrities added to the well wishes, including MC Lyte, Tamar Braxton, Lori Harvey, Eva Marcille, Tia Mowry, Marlon Wayans, Kenya Moore, Sean Kingston and Ciara. They add to a long list of stars who have already mourned Nipsey in their own respective Instagram posts, such as Rihanna and Drake.

Lauren had dated Nipsey for five years, until he was tragically shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department named Eric Holder, 29, as a suspect in Nipsey’s murder on April 2, and deputies reportedly caught the man later that day.