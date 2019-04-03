Britney Spears: ‘Pressure’ Of Dad’s Illness & Vegas Residency Led To ‘Mental Health Struggles’

Britney Spears, 37, is a week into a 30-day stay at a mental health facility in an undisclosed location, and it was all brought on by the overwhelming stress she feels from her dad, Jamie Spears‘ declining health, and the pressure she felt from working on her new Las Vegas residency, Domination, which was set to premiere in Feb., before she cancelled it.

“ Britney still struggles with her mental health,” a music industry source close to the situation EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has her ups and downs and good days and bad days, but she was not in a place to handle the stress and pressure of a full-time residency or even performing in general.”

Britney’s inability to handle her stress is what led to the need of a conservator in 2008, which she still has to this day. Britney’s dad, Jamie, and lawyer, Andrew M. Wallet, were made her conservators after her breakdown that year, but Wallet recently resigned, leaving Jamie her sole conservator, and now that he’s ill, the singer can’t bare the thought of losing his protection.

“ Because of her mental health struggles and her passion to be a good mom, both her and her father Jamie have agreed that she still needed him as her conservator,” the source continued. “Jamie does a great job of protecting her and the family, but because he still controls her money and makes several decisions for her, when he recently became ill, Britney was beyond words worried. She couldn’t imagine life without him and she would be so lost without her dad. Those close to Britney worried about her when Jaime became ill, too. Even when he got better, she was still struggling.”

Jamie’s colon ruptured in Oct. 2018, and since then, he’s had surgeries to try and fix the problem, but he’s reportedly still doing rough, which is part of the reason Britney cancelled her residency just a month before it was about to begin.

We’re reached out to Britney’s reps for comment, but have yet to receive a response.