Britney Spears Checks Into Mental Health Facility Amid Father’s Illness: I Need ‘Me Time’

Britney Spears’ father’s illness has taken a greater toll on her. She’s reportedly checked into a mental health facility after telling fans she needed to take some ‘me time.’

Britney Spears put her Las Vegas Domination residency on indefinite hold in January after revealing her father Jamie nearly died following a spontaneously ruptured colon in Oct. of 2018. Sadly his condition hasn’t improved and even though she put work aside to care for him, it’s taken a toll on the 37-year-old singer. She’s reportedly checked into a mental health facility according to TMZ, where the site claims she’s a week in to a 30 day stay. Brit let fans know that something was up on April 3 by posting an Instagram message that read “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body and spirit,” along with the caption “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)” Britney hadn’t posted anything on her IG since Jan. 12 when she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album’s release and fans were growing concerned.

Jamie, 66, famously stepped in to help Brit though her darkest times when she had a breakdown in 2007 during her battle with bipolar disorder. He was named her legal conservator in 2008 to protect his daughter’s finances, health and well being. Thanks to his help she was able to get on the right meds and make a brilliant comeback with the 2008 album Circus and her career has flourished ever since.

Britney revealed in a January 4 message to fans that her father was seriously ill. He spent 28 days in the hospital after his colon ruptured and that he was still ailing to the point that she put the opening of her February 2019 Domination Vegas residency at the MGM Park Theater on indefinite hold. “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Britney wrote on Instagram, including a childhood photo of herself with her dad and her mom, Lynne Spears. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always,” she continued. In a press release she stressed that she and her father “have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.” TMZ reports that her dad underwent a second surgery recently and that his condition is quite serious and he’s not getting better.