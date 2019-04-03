Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Refuses To Label Her Sexuality After Singing About Liking ‘Women & Men’

Ariana’s new song ‘Monopoly’ caught everyone’s attention when she included a lyric about liking both sexes, but apparently, the pop star isn’t trying to put a label on her sexuality.

Ariana Grande, 25, linked up with her bestie Victoria Monet, 25, for a new track, and it contained some pretty eye-opening lyrics about sexuality. However, despite singing about liking men and women, Ari isn’t ready to label her sexuality. “Ariana ain’t gotta label herself, but she said what she said,” one fan tweeted after listening. The pop star herself caught wind of the tweet and co-signed it with a response. “I haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now…which is okay,” she wrote. Amen to that, Ari.

The lyrics in question spelled it out loud and clear: “I like women and men, yeah//Work so fuckin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin,” Ariana sings on the track. But don’t go slinging the word ‘bisexual’ around because Ari is clearly not into labels. Regardless of what Ari identifies herself as, fans are living for the revealing verse on “Monopoly.” “Ariana fully said ‘i like women and men’ and has got me in tears. it’s too iconic for me,” one fan gushed. Another tweeted at the two collaborators to tell them “i need ‘i like women and men (yeah)’ tattooed on my ass.”

“Monopoly” arrived on April 1, after more than a week of teasers from the two stars. Victoria is Ari’s long-time songwriter, and they have been hitting the stage together night after night on the Sweetener tour. Now, with their joint track, they have a duet so belt out together at each show! Arianators know that Victoria is also one of the songwriters behind Ari’s chart-topping track “7 Rings.”

i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now 🖤🧚🏼‍♂️ which is okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 1, 2019

While Ari remains mum when it comes to defining her sexuality, Victoria declared her bisexuality last November, just after Thanksgiving. She shared a proud tweet at the time. “After coming out, this thanksgiving coulda went waaaay left!! But she love meeeee how I am and I ’m so happy,” she wrote. Cheers to both of these ladies for doing things their own way.