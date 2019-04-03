Amber Rose Pregnant With Baby No. 2: Model Shares Surprising News With Fans – ‘We’re Super Excited’

Amber Rose is going to have baby! The mom-of-one announced the news to her fans in the sweetest way.

Amber Rose, 35, is going to be a mom again. The model shared the news with her fans on Instagram on April 3, posting a photo of her getting a scan. In the background, on a screen, her unborn baby was clearly visible. “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she wrote. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

As Amber indicated in her announcement the father is her boyfriend, music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards. She already has a son, Sebastian Thomaz, with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa. Sebastian is 6-years-old. Alexander, 32, is the VP of A&R at the music label Def Jam. He shared the photo on his Instagram account with the caption, “Even when it’s dark… my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. S**t wild! I love you. I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘where the b*****s @?’”

Celebs were quick to congratulate Kanye West’s ex. Comedian Chris Rock jokingly wrote, “Nooooooooooooooooo.” Meanwhile singer Demi Lovato added, “Congrats mama!!” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, who gave birth to her first baby on March 22, was also rushed to congratulate Amber. “Congratulations momma,” the new mom wrote. Meanwhile singer and reality star Tamar Braxton expressed shock by writing, “Omg!!!”

Amber is already a devoted mom to her son Sebastian. She divorced his dad Wiz Khalifa in 2016 after just three years of marriage. Her most famous ex-boyfriend is Kanye West from whom she split in 2010. In August 2018 she opened up about her past romances, telling Complex that a therapist told her that she attracts “narcissistic sociopaths.” “And I’m mentioning no names,” she said. “But a few of them have been that.” Thankfully it seems that Amber has found happiness with her new man, AE.