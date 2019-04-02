Eric Holder: Everything We Know So Far On Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Named By Police

Eric Holder is wanted for homicide in the shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle, the LAPD confirmed on April 1. Here’s everything we know.

Eric Holder has been named a suspect by the Los Angeles Police Department in the multiple victim shooting, which resulted in the death of Crenshaw rapper, Nipsey Hussle. Nipsey was 33. According to the LAPD’s Press Release, the shooter walked up to three male adults, who were standing outside Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing store in LA’s Hyde Park area on March 31, and opened fire. The police investigation is ongoing, but here’s everything we know about the shooting.

1. Eric Holder was named a suspect by LAPD on April 1. — He is the only suspect who has been publicly identified by the LAPD in the shooting death of Nipsey. Holder, a 29-year-old LA native, is still at large, the LAPD confirmed. It’s unclear if Holder knew Nipsey prior to the incident.

2. The LAPD has released Holder’s mugshot (as seen below), with strict instructions to the public. — “Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle,” a detailed tweet by LAPD Headquarters read on April 2. “He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100”. Police added that the vehicle was driven by an unidentified female.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Eric Holder, the suspect named by police in Nipsey Hussle’s murder investigation. (Photo credit: LOS ANGELES POLICE DEPARTMENT/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

3. There is video footage. — The shooting was caught on video from a surveillance camera (obtained by TMZ), which faces the parking lot of the strip mall where Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing store is located. The shooter, however, is unclear in the video posted by TMZ.

4. As the killer remains at large, chaos broke out at a candlelit vigil held for Nipsey on the night of March 31. — Around 300-400 people gathered at the scene of the shooting on Monday night to show their support for Nipsey, when things turned violent and authorities were called to the scene, according to AP. A total of 19 people were taken to nearby hospitals, with two in critical condition, authorities say.

5. The LAPD is asking for peace in the wake of Nipsey’s death. — LAPD’s Eric Garcetti referred to the late rapper as a “tireless advocate” for young people in the city, during a press conference on April 2. “The absolute worst way to pay back Nipsey’s loss is with more violence,” Garcetti said. “We know there is much more love than hate, love than violence, out there.”