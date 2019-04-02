Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter ‘Doesn’t Want Marriage To End’ Amid Cheating Rumors

Wendy Williams’ husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, still loves her in spite of his alleged cheating and love child scandal, and he’s hoping things don’t end in a divorce.

Wendy Williams, 54, and her husband, Kevin Hunter may reportedly be headed for divorce after the ups and downs of their 22 year marriage, but it turns out Kevin doesn’t want things to end, even though he’s rumored to have cheated on Wendy with a mistress who allegedly had his baby last week. It seems the father of Wendy’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 18, just has a hard time showing her his love.

“Even though Kevin loves Wendy , and does not want the marriage to end, he has a funny way of showing that love,” an associate from Kevin’s past EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “I am sure that everyone at the show suspects the baby rumors to be true, but because he does not talk about it, no one can say for certain. Relationships are complicated and Kevin and Wendy ‘s probably more so than others. They have been married for a long time, have been working together for years, and have a son together too.”

Kevin’s ability to hide his emotions has made it difficult for those around him to know for sure what he’s thinking or what his plans are. “Kevin doesn’t let his emotions out and does not like to share about what is really going on with him,” the associate continued. “He has not opened up to anyone about his alleged mistress or a baby, he may have had with this other woman. If he is afraid for things to finally end with Wendy , so he can move on with a new life with his new family, no one he knows would know it.”

Wendy was "preparing" to get a divorce from Kevin, as she feels it may be the decision she has to make. "Wendy is absolutely considering a divorce from Kevin," a source close to Wendy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. "She has a lot of love for the father of her son and business partner of decades, which has made this the toughest decision of her life. She is slowly coming to terms with the sad fact that maybe her marriage has run its course and that things are finally ending."

Wendy’s team did not respond to our request for comment.