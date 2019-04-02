Tom Holland Denied Full ‘Endgame’ Script Over Fears He’d Spoil It: He Can’t ‘Keep His Mouth Shut’

Tom Holland can’t be trusted… with any Marvel Universe secrets, that is! ‘Avengers’ directors, Joe and Anthony Russo admit they had to keep the script for ‘Endgame’ out of the actor’s possession for fear he would spoil the entire film!

Tom Holland, 22, is good at a lot of things, but, keeping a secret is not one of them. And, his colleagues know it! Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo admitted that Tom (aka Peter Parker/Spider-Man) was not given the script for Endgame, because they were afraid he’d spoil the film. “Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script,” Joe Russo admitted during the Avengers: Endgame Indian Anthem event on April 1. Tom

Joe went on to explain how he and brother Anthony had to be extremely “vague” with Tom while filming, for fear he would spill the secrets of Endgame before its release. “He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of,” Joe revealed, as those in attendance at the event laughed out loud. “We’ll use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he just has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

Tom has previously admitted that he’s been left in the dark during filming, despite being “used to it” by now. The actor recalled a specific moment on set with Joe and Anthony during ACE Comic Con in Phoenix, Arizona back in January of 2018. “The Russo Brothers are like ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, who am I fighting?’ And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret,'” Tom explained. “I’m like, ‘Okay so what does he look like?’ And they’re like ‘well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away’…I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

It’s no secret that Tom has a track record or spoiling secrets of the Marvel Universe. His script restrictions began when Joe and Anthony noticed a pattern of his inability to, lack of better word, “keep his mouth shut” about the films. One notable slip-up by the actor occurred when he accidentally spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War while introducing a special screening of the film in 2018. The latest film in the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe — Avengers: Endgame — opens in theaters nationwide, April 26.