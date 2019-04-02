‘This Is Us’ Finale Recap: Flash Forward Reveals [Spoiler]’s Return & A Major Change For Kevin

The flash forward in the ‘This Is Us’ season 3 finale revealed so much about the Pearsons in the future. Plus, Kevin and Zoe made a major decision about their relationship.

In the wake of their fight, Randall and Beth are avoiding each other. Their schedules remain busy, which doesn’t help things. There’s always a weird tension whenever they’re at home together. Finally, Randall tells Beth that he wants to talk later so they can figure out how to move forward. Beth agrees. While Beth is at work and Randall is taking Deja to a meeting, Kevin and Zoe come by to watch Tess and Annie.

Tess reveals to Kevin that Randall and Beth are fighting. She doesn’t want to bother them with her “stuff.” She opens up to Kevin and admits she still has so many questions about herself after coming out. Kevin has a heart-to-heart with Tess and sets her at ease about everything. This moment causes Kevin to reconsider his choice to not have kids. When he comes downstairs, he talks to Zoe about it. He says that his mother didn’t want kids at first either, and you can tell he’s hoping Zoe will change her mind, too. Kevin tells Zoe that she’s so good with kids. Zoe realizes that Kevin actually wants to be a father, and she’s going to break his heart.

Meanwhile, Deja fakes Randall out. She takes him to one of her old foster homes and tells him about how bad she had it before she was adopted. Deja pulls a Randall and makes an epic speech. She tells him that he won the lottery twice — when he got adopted and when he met Beth. “You gotta get it together,” she tells him. Later, Randall considers stepping down from his position, but it might do more harm than good for the community. As he’s doing this, Beth is taking a big step and looking at places in Philly so they can all live closer to everything.

Out in Los Angeles, Rebecca reveals that she and Miguel are going to move out there. Baby Jack still isn’t ready to leave the hospital just yet. As the doctor explains what to do, Rebecca is taking meticulous notes. Rebecca hovers just a little too much, but she steps in to help baby Jack. A very stressed Kate snaps at her mom. Later, Kate looks over the amazing notes her mom took. When Kate goes home to take a shower, Rebecca’s there and she apologizes for overstepping. Kate apologizes in her own way. “You always know exactly what to do,” Kate tells her mom. She confesses that she doesn’t think she’ll ever be able able to live up to Rebecca when it comes to being a mother. “You have this magical quality just being you,” Kate says.

In the past, Rebecca gets into a nasty car accident that leaves her hospitalized. She just looked down for one second on her way home. The kids come to see her, but it’s a lot for them to see their mom so hurt. Jack takes them home. He quickly realizes he’s not Rebecca when it comes to making dinner. Corn sandwiches just aren’t going to cut it. When the kids can’t sleep, Jack takes them back to the hospital to see their mom.

When Zoe and Kevin get home, she wants to talk about kids. She knows he’ll be an amazing dad one day, but she doesn’t want to be a mother. Kevin claims he’s made his choice. “I think you made the wrong choice,” Zoe says. Beth comes home and Randall’s waiting for her. He tells her that Tess and Deja can feel the tension. Randall says he’s going to resign. Beth doesn’t want that. They’re going to move to Philly and she’s going to open her own dance studio. They can do this — together. Randall and Beth are back, baby. Down the road, Zoe moves out of Kevin’s place. Their relationship is over. Kevin heads back to LA for good, while Kate and Toby take baby Jack home.

In the future, Randall and Beth are still happy and in love. Toby stops by and tells Randall that he just talked to Jack and “they’re on their way.” Kevin has a son, but we don’t know who the mother is. Randall walks back to see his dying mother. When he walks in, Nicky is sitting in a chair by Rebecca’s side. But where is Kate? Annie? Deja? This Is Us season 4 can’t come soon enough.