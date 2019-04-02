‘This Is Us’ Star Eris Baker: Randall & Beth’s Fighting Will ‘Definitely’ Impact The Kids

The ‘This Is Us’ season 3 finale airs April 2. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Eris Baker about the fallout of Beth and Randall’s big fight, what’s going in the future timeline, and more.

Randall and Beth reached a turning point in the penultimate episode of This Is Us season 3. Eris Baker, 13, who plays their daughter Tess, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY whether or not Tess, Annie, and Deja will be impacted by the tension that’s been simmering between Randall and Beth over the course of the season. “I definitely think so, because at the dinner table it’s awkward. And when they’re arguing all the time, you can feel the tension in the room so you will see how that impacts the kids,” Eris told HollywoodLife on the red carpet at Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping the Future Brunch on March 20.

As for whether she’s Team Randall or Team Beth, Eris said: “I don’t think I’m really team anyone because I want them to stay together, so I think I’m just team ‘please do not break up.’” She did note that “every couple always argues but that does not mean that they’re going to break up.” In the final episode of season 3, Randall and Beth will be trying to figure out how to move forward with their marriage after their fight.

The finale is titled “Her,” which likely means the show will be flashing forward once again to the future timeline. HollywoodLife had to ask Eris if she could spill any intel about what’s going on in the future with older Tess and older Randall. “I’m so excited for you guys to see what happens because you guys already know who ‘her’ is, so we’re just putting little clues here and there about what Tess and Randall are talking about,” Eris continued. The This Is Us season 3 finale airs April 2 at 9 p.m. on NBC.