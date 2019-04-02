Heiress Harris celebrated her third birthday with a tea party over the weekend, and her parents, T.I. and Tiny, dressed to the nines to fit the theme. Plus, they looked happy as ever together while taking photos.

T.I. and Tiny threw their daughter, Heiress, an Atlanta Tea Party for her 3rd birthday, and their costumes for the bash were on-point! Tiny looked ready for spring in a pink dress, which she covered with a lighter pink cardigan that featured a floral design. She also wore a U.K.-style hat with a flower on top, and pulled her hair back into a sleek updo. It's like she took a page straight out of Meghan Markle's book! Meanwhile, Tip rocked a dapper suit and tie, along with a pocket square to match. The pairs posed for an adorable photo at the party, which T.I. posted to Instagram afterward.

Tiny definitely approved of the photo, as she commented on it with two heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Heiress looked like an absolute princess at the party, wearing a poofy pink dress and fur jacket, along with a massive bow to match. “Heiress tell mama this how she need to dress everyday!!!” T.I. wrote on Instagram. “Like a filthy rich diplomat.” The party featured a nail bar, slime bar and pink decorations, with Heriess’ face adorning many of them. The toddler’s actual birthday was on March 26, and T.I. and Tiny showered her with sweet Instagram messages to celebrate.

It’s pretty amazing to see T.I and Tiny in such a good place, as less than a year ago, that wasn’t exactly the case. In June 2018, T.I. was caught slapping another woman’s butt on-camera, and it led to some tension in the pair’s relationship over the next several weeks. This came in the midst of a period when the two were very on-and-off in their relationship after Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016. They eventually reconciled, and Tiny revealed on their show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, why she didn’t end things over the controversial video.

“Our relationship has too much history just to throw away,” she said. “Tip just needs to step up. If it’s me he wants, then he needs to know that he’s fighting for what he loves.” Considering these two seem to be doing great these days, and they never went through with finalizing the divorce, it looks like T.I. must’ve done what Tiny needed to get back in her good graces!