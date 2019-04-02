Roy Kim Fans Disappointed After Singer Is Named As Latest Suspect In K-Pop Chatroom Scandal

Fans of Roy Kim are absolutely devastated to learn that the singer is suspected to have been a member of a chatroom that distributed illegal videos of women taken on hidden cameras.

A chatroom sex scandal is rocking the K-Pop world, and now, singer Roy Kim is accused of being one of the members of the controversial chat. Roy was allegedly a member of a chatroom where videos were shared of women being illegally filmed by hidden cameras without their consent. Seven people have already been booked by officials because of their alleged involvement in these chatrooms, and Roy’s fate will be determined after he is questioned by police, as well. It is unclear as to when the questioning will take place. “We haven’t heard anything from him yet,” Roy’s label said in a statement. “We’ll check with him, as he’s currently attending school in America.”

The investigation into these KakaoTalk rooms began amidst a separate police investigation into Big Bang singer, Seungri, for allegedly soliciting prostitutes for VIP guests at his nightclub. Police found evidence of Seungri being involved in chatrooms, where he appeared to act as an agent for prostitution. This led to other members of the chatrooms being investigated. On March 11, it was first reported that Jung Joon Young had allegedly filmed and distributed sexually explicit videos of women in these chatrooms. He admitted to filming women without their consent and sharing the videos on March 12, and was arrested on March 21.

Other stars who’ve been named for their alleged involvement in these chatrooms, which took place in 2015 and 2016, include Yong Junhyung, Choi Jong-hoon, Yoo In-Seok and Lee Jong-hyun. Police have reportedly uncovered 23 chatrooms in total, with 16 people who allegedly had knowledge of the hidden camera videos, according to AllKPop.com. Many K-pop stars, included Seungri and Jung Joon Young, have formally retired from the entertainment industry amidst the scandal.

When news broke that Roy was suspected to be involved in these chatrooms, his fans began flooding Twitter with messages of disappointment. “I’m completely devastated and heartbroken with the news of Roy Kim’s involvement on the Kakao group chat,” one person wrote. “Things will never be the same again.” Another person added, “Roy Kim you broke my heart. I don’t know anymore,” and someone else wrote, “I am completely devastated if Roy Kim is really Kim’ in that chatroom. Why did you do such a horrible thing? I love you and you did this s***?”

Roy is currently studying at Georgetown University at Washington D.C. Meanwhile, the investigation into these chatrooms continues as more identities remain to be uncovered.