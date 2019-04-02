Paris Jackson Makes Out With BF Gabriel Glenn On The Streets Of L.A. — New Pics

Pucker up! While taking a walk in L.A., Paris Jackson and her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, took a break to passionately make out with each other while under a shady tree.

Looking like they had stepped out of a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert from 1976, Paris Jackson, 20, and her beau, Gabriel Glenn, were spotted strolling the streets of Los Angeles on April 1. Paris, rocking a bohemian striped long-sleeved sweatshirt and moccasin style-boots, walked hand-in-hand with Gabriel, whose long hair draped his many necklaces. It certainly was the “Summer of Love” for these two, despite being springtime, because in an intimate moment, the two gave each other deep kiss while standing in the shade of a tree.

This isn’t the first time that these two have been spotted making out within the past few months. Days after they were spotted holding hands on the streets of West Hollywood, they uploaded a picture of them locking lips to their band’s [The SoundFlowers] Instagram account. While the post was supposed to announce new tunes from the band, fans were more enamored by the public display of love between these two.

Paris’s new bae has been by her side while she’s weathered some recent drama. Glenn accompanied Paris to New Orleans in February, right around when Leaving Neverland, the explosive documentary about her father, Michael Jackson, brought his past sex abuse claims back to light. In mid-March, Paris was hospitalized over an “incident…that required medical treatment,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Initial reports claimed that she attempted suicide, to which she tweeted “f*** you you f****** liars.” Two weeks after this hospitalization, Paris was seen taking a walk with Gabriel, as if none of that drama had every happened.

Gabriel officially popped up on Paris’s Instagram in June 2018, according to Heavy.com. At first, it didn’t look like these two were getting close until their band, The SoundFlowers, formed at a F— Cancer fundraiser in Aug. 2018. Though they initially claimed they were “friends” and bandmates, they went public with the relationship at the start of 2019. “Paris is a very private person which is why she wanted to try to keep her relationship on the down low and even denied it to several people who asked,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “stating she and Gabriel were just friends, but she can’t contain her love and happiness any longer and she feels really good about it all.”