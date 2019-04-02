Nipsey Hussle Vigil Ends In Chaos After Mourners Get Injured Amid Suspected Gunshots

Videos of a stampede surfaced from a vigil at the Nipsey Hussle memorial on April 1, where authorities confirmed that attendees were being treated on the scene. Six people were reportedly stabbed.

The Los Angeles police and at least 50 firefighters descended upon the Nipsey Hussle memorial in Los Angeles on April 1, where “multiple people” had to be treated, the Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN. It is not yet confirmed what necessitated riot gear, batons and at least two containment lines from the LAPD, according to the report, although footage (below) shows a panicked crowd suddenly fleeing from the vigil on Monday night.

Six people were reportedly stabbed and six more “sustained injuries from unknown causes,” Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Tony told USA Today. LAPD chief Michel Moore also tweeted that many were “treated on scene for sprained ankles.” However, authorities confirmed no gunshots were fired, despite earlier reports that claimed two vigil attendees were shot. “Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil. Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order,” the LAPD tweeted. However, footage did show officials attending to two people on the ground. A white sheet covered one of these individuals.

A “loud noise” or some other unidentified sound supposedly scared the crowd at the vigil, according to ABC7 reporter Veronica Miracle. “A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running,” Miracle wrote. Contrary to the disorderly scene at Monday’s vigil, the crowd gathered at the memorial on March 31 was for “most part calm,” and “everyone was respectful,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/rVp84eNCYi — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 2, 2019

Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil. Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

The chaos ensued outside Hussle’s clothing store, Marathon Shop, the same place where Hussle was shot on March 31. The rapper, who was just 33 years old, died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed. Two other people were shot, but survived their injuries. On the day after he died, Hussle was scheduled to discuss ways he could combat gang violence and “help [police] help kids,” according to LA Police Commissioner, Steve Soboroff.

Story is developing…