Suspect Named In Nipsey Hussle Shooting: Eric Holder ‘Wanted’ For ‘Homicide,’ Police Say

Shortly after a stampede broke out at the vigil for Nipsey Hussle on April 1, the authorities named a suspect in the shooting of the Grammy-nominated rapper and released his photo.

The hip-hop world is still mourning the tragic and shocking death of Nipsey Hussle. The 33-year-old rapper, who burst on the scene in 2005, was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 31, gunned down near The Marathon Clothing store, which he opened in 2017. Two other people were injured in the shooting, and at the time of the killing, the Los Angeles Police Department had no information about the suspect(s) behind this attack. However, on April 2, the LAPD announced they had named a suspect for the shooting: Eric Holder, 29.

“Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100,” the LAPD’s official Twitter account posted on April 1. In the accompanying press release, the LAPD released further details about the suspect: “The suspect ran southbound through an adjacent alley to a waiting vehicle. The suspect entered the passenger side of the vehicle and fled the area.” The suspect was named right after some mourners were reported to be injured at Nipsey’s vigil outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on April 1.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy,” Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, said in a tweet following the news of Nispey’s death. “L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence.” Tributes to Nipsey followed his shooting. “My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this,” Drake, 32, wrote online. “He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he’s gone so soon,” John Legend, 40, added, while Rihanna, 31, couldn’t hold back her grief. “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones!”

Nipsey, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was a Los Angeles fixture since the mid-2000s when he earned widespread acclaim for his three-part mixtape series, “Bullets AIn’t Got No Name,” according to The New York Times. He worked alongside such respected rappers like Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and YG. Nipsey developed some buzz while pulling off a major feat in 2013, selling 1,000 physical copies of his Crenshaw mixtape at $100 a pop. His debut studio album, 2018’s Victory Lap, was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

“I got an album concept called Exit Strategy, that might be one of my last ones,” he told Complex in February 2019. “It’s a term they use in business when you build companies. You create an exit strategy as you make a company. You don’t wait till you’re five years in it; you create an exit strategy as you make the company. So the exit strategy for a lot of companies is to go public, or to sell.”

“As an artist, as a brand, as a rapper, as a musician, you know you got a window and a lot of people, even an athlete; they don’t have no exit strategy. It’s just living in the false reality that it’s going to be like this forever. From their lifestyle, the way they spend money, everything. I don’t feel comfortable moving like that, so I have an exit strategy.”

Nipsey is survived by two children – one he hand with actress Lauren London, and one from a previous relationship.