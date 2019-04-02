‘MAFS’ Alums Jamie & Doug Reveal Key Advice For Season 8 Couples Ahead Of Finale’s Decision Day

The ‘Married At First Sight’ finale is here and it’s decision day for the couples. ‘MAFS’ couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY what the season 8 couples should know going into the finale.

Jamie Otis, 32, and Doug Hehner, 35, know just how well Married At First Sight can work. After meeting on the show’s first season, they have been happily married for 5 years. With the season 8 couples heading into decision day, the couple shared what they learned from their experience. “Give it a little bit longer than just the experiment because I was still 50/50 at the end of our experiment,” Jamie told HollywoodLife at the A&E Network Upfront event on March 27. “I really grew to really fall in love with him after the experiment. If they are on the fence, give it longer than just the experiment time because I feel like love can grow. It can be a slow growth.”

Doug added: “Don’t feel like you have to stay together unless you feel like you’re willing to work at it and willing to put in the effort to get to a place of where you want to be. Don’t just stay together just to stay together.” On decision day, the couples will decide whether or not they want to stay together. Jamie and Doug made the decision to stay together and they ended up marrying in 2014. They now have an adorable daughter named Henley.

Married At First Sight is one of many shows that is all about the journey to find love. Sometimes the shows work, sometimes they don’t. HollywoodLife asked Jamie and Doug about their thoughts regarding the people who don’t believe in shows like Married At First Sight. “We’re not trying to make a mockery of marriage,” Jamie said. “We’re genuinely looking for love. When they can find someone that’s genuine enough about really wanting a family and marriage and they get two of them together then it really works out.” The Married At First Sight season 8 finale will air April 2 at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.