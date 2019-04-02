Nipsey Hussle Girlfriend Lauren London Mourns His Heartbreaking Death: I’ve Lost My ‘Best Friend’

Lauren London is heartbroken over the shooting death of her longtime boyfriend, and father of her son, Nipsey Hussle. The model posted an emotional Instagram message on April 2.

Lauren London, 34, spoke out for the first time about the shooting death of her longtime boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle in a heartbreaking Instagram post on April 2. She posted a photo of her murdered parter and wrote in the caption “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.” Nipsey’s alleged killer Eric Holder, 29, was taken into sheriff’s custody in Bellflower, CA, a suburb of LA, just three hours before her gut-wrenching post.

Lauren, a model, actress and television personality, was in a five-year relationship with the rapper when he died. The couple shared a young son together, 2-year-old Kross Asghedom. Nipsey had a daughter from a previous relationship, named Emani Asghedom. The rapper took Emani to the 2019 Grammys as his date, where he was nominated for Best Rap Album of the Year for his debut studio album, Victory Lap.

Before his death, Nipsey and Lauren opened up about their relationship in a joint interview, where the model admitted that their own versions of how they met didn’t exactly parallel one another. “I did not slide into his DMs. My homeboy did,” Lauren told GQ in its March 2019 issue, which titled their interview, “California Love with Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London.” The couple’s photoshoot for the interview sparked engagement rumors, as they were pictured in all white with Lauren sitting on white horse.

Nipsey, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot multiple times when a gunman — who the LAPD suspect is 29-year-old Eric Holder of LA — opened fire outside the rapper’s Marathon Clothing store in LA’s Hyde Park area on March 31. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Shortly after the shooting, law enforcement told HollywoodLife that a total of three people were shot at the scene, and that one of the victims was deceased. Later on in an official press release, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed Nipsey was the victim who died.

The LAPD named Holder as a suspect on April 1, and released his mugshot, along with the press release. He was taken into custody April 2, the LAPD confirmed on Twitter at 4:26 PM ET. LAPD says Holder approached Nipsey on multiple occasions Sunday and engaged him in conversation regarding personal dispute. He returned with a gun and opened fire, killing the rapper in the process.

HollywoodLife will continue to share updates about the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle as more details are confirmed. Our thoughts are with Lauren London and Nipsey’s family during this difficult time.