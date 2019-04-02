Lauren Conrad Pregnant: Confirms She’s Expecting Baby No. 2 With Sweet Announcement

Lauren Conrad and William Tell are expecting their second child together! She confirmed the news in a sweet announcement on social media, which featured her growing baby bump on April 2.

Lauren Conrad is pregnant with her second child! The Hills alum, 33, confirmed she’s expecting baby No. 2 with husband, William Tell in an announcement on Instagram, April 2. “It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year,” Lauren captioned a photo of her cradling her growing baby bump [HERE].

The Little Market co-founder debuted her bump in an off-white floral dress with delicate ties on each short-sleeve. Lauren, who was photographed from the side, can be seen smiling as she looks down at her belly. Her mix of brunette and blonde hair is down and wavy in the announcement photo. It appears as though her makeup is minimal in the shot, as her pale pink lip can be seen. Lauren also opted for neutral nails to hold her bump.

