Kim Kardashian: How She’s Preparing North, Saint & Chicago For Their New Sibling’s Arrival

A fourth baby will change Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s life, and she’s doing her best help their kids understand that, we’ve learned exclusively. She’s about to have a major talk with North, Saint, and Chicago!

The West family is about to go from five to six, and Kim Kardashian is trying her best to make sure her three kids are ready to welcome their new little brother into the fold. North West and Saint West‘s worlds were rocked just one year ago when they got a new little sister, Chicago West — and it’s about to change again! So, what’s the game plan? “Kim talks to the children about it regularly,” a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that she and husband Kanye West are “doing everything they can to prepare their kids for the fourth baby’s arrival.”

While North “gets it and she is excited this time to be a big sister again,” says the source, it’s still going to be a shock for Chicago and Saint when their baby brother comes home. They’re too young to understand when their parents talk about the baby! After all, Saint is just three years old, and Chicago’s still a baby herself at one year old. North, however, is five years old, and a precocious one at that. While some older siblings aren’t receptive to sharing their parents’ attention with another sibling, JoJo Siwa‘s best friend actually loves the idea of having another little brother to play with! “North gets it and she is excited this time to be a big sister again,” the source said. “North is really helpful with the younger ones now that she’s getting older.” So cute!

Someone else super-excited about the new baby’s arrival? Kim’s younger brother, Rob Kardashian! Kim said on the April 1 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that while she and Kanye haven’t settled on a name for the baby yet, she seriously weighed naming her son Rob West. His uncle-to-be totally approved. Unfortunately, that doesn’t exactly flow with their other kids’ names. “Then it’s North, Saint, Chicago – Rob, It doesn’t, like, really go. But I really was feeling that, and my brother approved that. So that’s our one kind of name,” she said in the interview ahead of the KUWTK season 16 premiere. We’re all for it!

HollywoodLife reached out to Kim’s rep for comment on this story.