Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Why They Might Not Name Baby #4 ‘Rob’ After All

Kim Kardashian surprised fans when she revealed that she’s really thinking about naming her new son via surrogate ‘Rob’ after her brother. She and Kanye West actually have other ideas in mind for the baby.

It was so touching when Kim Kardashian, 38, revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 1 that “I was truthfully thinking of naming him Rob” referring to the new son she and husband Kanye West, 41, are expecting via surrogate. Her 32-year-old namesake younger brother is on board and even her sisters Khloe, 34, and Kourtney, 39, thought “Rob West” would be a boss name. But there’s still other monikers on the table. “Kim and Kanye both have ideas for the name of baby number four but they definitely don’t have a name picked out to be the 100% final pick,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

They are still thinking about it. And though Kim mentioned on Kimmel that Rob was an option, the reality is that the thought of Rob or Robert has always been there. The thought of Donda, Kanye’s mom’s name has always been thought of as well, even putting the names together to form Ronda has been an option in the past,” our insider continues.

“Obviously they aren’t going to name their future son Ronda, but they do like the name Ronde like the former NFL star (Tampa Bay Bucs vet Ronde Barber) who had that name But as of right now the Rob name is a red herring and they are still thinking about it because Kanye always has his mind racing and is coming up with ideas and names every day,” our source explains. “So its still a mystery to them with some finalists, they have about a handful options that need to be chopped down once we get closer to the actual birth. They don’t have all the time in the world to decide, but they at least have some wiggle room for the time being.”

One thing that won’t happen is the baby being named immediately. Kim said on Kimmel that “I go three or four days nameless until something really connects. The downside of naming their new son Rob is that it doesn’t flow with the rest of her kids’ monikers, as Kim rattled off “Then it’s North, Saint, Chicago – Rob, it doesn’t, like, really go. But I really was feeling that, and my brother approved that. So that’s our one kind of name.”