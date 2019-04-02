Khloe Kardashian Admits It Might Be Best To Stop Dating Basketball Players After Tristan’s Scandal

Khloe Kardashian knows she has a thing for NBA players, but she acknowledged on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ that it’s probably a good idea to stop dating them in the wake of Tristan’s latest cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Kim Kardashian, 38, sat down with Jimmy Kimmel, 51, for a special edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 1. During the interview, Jimmy wanted to talk with Khloe about “that character you had a baby with,” a.k.a. Tristan Thompson, 28. “Is it time to stop dating basketball players?” Jimmy asked Khloe. The crowd started cheering. “Is that a yes or a no?” Khloe asked the audience. Some people in the crowded screamed “yes” loudly.

“I like what I like what can I say?” Khloe said. However, she did say that her grandmother, MJ, thinks she should start dating accountants or something like that instead of basketball players. Khloe didn’t disagree with grandma MJ.

Khloe is currently in the midst of the fallout from her breakup with Tristan, the father of her daughter True, 11 months, after his latest cheating scandal. Back in Feb. 2019, Tristan was spotted getting cozy with Kylie Jenner’s BFF and KarJenner family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, at a house party. Jordyn confirmed during her Red Table Talk interview that Tristan had kissed her, but nothing else happened. Khloe and Tristan had been on the rocks for months, but his betrayal with Jordyn ended their relationship for good.

Unfortunately, Khloe’s drama with the Cleveland Cavaliers isn’t the first time she’s had trouble with an NBA player. Khloe was previously married to former NBA player Lamar Odom, 39. They married in 2009. The couple was hit with cheating accusations about Lamar in 2013 and he was arrested that year as well for driving under the influence. Khloe filed for divorce in Dec. 2013. They didn’t get officially divorced until 2016 after Lamar recovered from his near-fatal overdose. Khloe also dated Houston Rockets player James Harden, 29, from 2015 until 2016, but things didn’t work out between them.