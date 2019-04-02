Katie Holmes, 40, Slays In Sexy See-Through Top At CinemaCon Event — See Sultry Pic

Katie Holmes’ hot pink bra was visible under the sheer lace she wore to a film conference in Las Vegas, where she took the mic to present an exciting new project.

Staying true to spring’s go-to print, Katie Holmes, 40, paired a floral blouse and a floral pencil skirt, a set from Ulla Johnson, for CinemaCon on April 2. The sheer fabric of Katie’s top added edge to her otherwise dainty ensemble, as the Dawson’s Creek star’s bright pink bra showed underneath the white lace material. Katie completed the cheerful look with strappy blue heels and bohemian necklaces, and the actress posed in the outfit at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, where the film conference is being held from April 1-4. But Katie didn’t make the trip just to smile for the camera — she also took the stage!

Katie was handed the mic to speak at CinemaCon’s “The State Of The Industry: Past Present And Future” event on Tuesday. She also presented a preview for her upcoming horror movie, Brahms: The Boy II, which will hit theaters on July 26. Katie’s Mad Money co-star Diane Keaton, 74, also spoke at the event, and the two snapped reunion photos together!

Jamie Foxx, 51, was not by Katie’s side for the conference, after the two were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City on March 25. The very public outing, which included a trip to Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, came as a shock to many fans. Just a month prior, Jamie seemingly labeled himself as “single” at Byron Allen’s Oscars after-party on Feb. 24. “He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them! It appeared he told the crowd, ‘I’m single,'” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. News of their romance was first reported in May 2015, although they were reportedly two years into the relationship by then.

Katie continues to serve fashion inspiration for all of our upcoming outdoor music festivals and barbecues. The brunette beauty was seen in a head-to-toe denim ensemble in New York City on March 27, right before she headed over to Sin City.