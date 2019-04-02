Justin Bieber Apologizes For Insulting Fans With April Fools Joke: ‘I Didn’t Mean To Be Insensitive’

Justin Bieber takes ‘full responsibility’ for hurting fans with his April Fool’s prank about Hailey being pregnant, he said in a heartfelt apology on Instagram.

Justin Bieber says he sincerely didn’t mean to offend anyone who felt his April Fool’s pregnancy prank was insensitive. Justin posted a series of pics on Instagram on April 1, trying to convince his fans that wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber was having a baby. But it backfired; fans were livid and pointed out that such jokes are insensitive to those who can’t get pregnant. Justin wrote a lengthy apology on Instagram on April 2, telling the Beliebers that he didn’t understand the ramifications of what he posted. “There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS,” Justin wrote. “I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children.

“A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction,” he continued. “But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank. It’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended.. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice. #prankster #dennisthemenace #sorry #truly.”

Justin’s April Fool’s posts didn’t go over as well as he hoped with a lot of fans. His first post was an ultrasound, which turned out to be one of the top searches for “ultrasound” and the image on the Wikipedia page for “ultrasound.” Nice try! He then posted a pic of Hailey at the doctor, and ended with another ultrasound image… showing a puppy. While some fans thought the prank was hilarious, and some had a heart attack about the prospect of a Baby Bieber, others were quick to chastise him. “Always classy to do the April fools joke pregnancy, especially when so many [people] struggle with infertility,” one person commented.

He seems to be forgiven after his apology. As one fan commented, “Such a good guy. Bad boy turned into a role model.” Another said, “Love you Justin, don’t feel bad ❤️.” They should be prepared, though. Justin and Hailey could make a sincere pregnancy announcement sometime soon. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the newlyweds do want to start a family sooner, rather than later!