Jordyn Woods ‘Excited To Fall In Love’ One Day — But, She’s In No Rush After Tristan Thompson Drama

Jordyn Woods isn’t shutting the door on the possibility of a new romance! But, she’s not looking for love at the moment, especially after the whole Tristan Thompson hookup scandal. Jordyn has a whole new outlook on relationships after the drama.

Jordyn Woods has one thing on her mind after her relations with Tristan Thompson and her subsequent fall-out with the Kardashian family. The model, 21, is putting all of her focus on work after the drama over her apparent lip lock with the NBA player, 28. “Jordyn is in no mood to start dating anyone after what she went through with Tristan, Khloe and Kylie,” a source close to Jordyn tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. As you may know, Tristan is the ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 34, and the father of her daughter, True Thompson, who turns one on April 12. Jordyn is also the now-estranged best friend of Kylie Jenner, 21.

“After all of the drama, Jordyn is focusing on her career and taking time to herself,” the insider reveals, adding that she doesn’t even have the time to entertain a relationship. “She has been traveling and focusing on her career. She is working on herself too — doing her best to learn, mature and grow after her recent mistakes with guys.”

Despite her main priority being work, Jordyn isn’t giving up on love entirely. “She is excited to fall in love one day,” the source says, adding that she’d love to have a family of her own in the future. “But, Jordyn recognizes that she has a long way to go before any of that happens.”

The model, who recently launched her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Summer Heir eyelash collaboration, is finally getting back to her normal self after laying low, following the drama with Tristan.”Jordyn is finally happy again,” the source reveals. “And, her professional life has never been stronger after separating from the Kardashian family.”

The drama unfolded back in mid-February, when Jordyn and Tristan attended the same party in LA with friends. While rumors swirled that the two were intimate at the party, there was no concrete evidence that they had hooked up.

However, Jordyn later revealed her side of the story during a tell-all interview, where she admitted that it was Tristan who kissed her at the party. She revealed “her truth” when she appeared as a guest on Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk Facebook show on March 1. Jordyn has previously been linked to NBA player, Devin Booker, 22, of the Phoenix Suns.