Every good Swiftie knows that Gigi Hadid is part of Taylor Swift’s girl squad. Now we’re finding out exactly why their relationship is so important to the supermodel.

Gigi Hadid, 23, is gushing about her friendship with Taylor Swift, 29, in a new interview. The supermodel sat down with Variety as part of our sister title’s Power of Women New York issue to talk about fame and her voluntary work with Unicef. But in a video chat with the magazine she broke down what she loves and admires about her relationship with the “Shake It Off” singer.

“An amazing thing about my friendship with Taylor has been that she is a songwriter that I’ve connected to through my childhood into my adult life and us becoming friends has given me an insight into the mind that creates those lyrics,” Gigi said in the video. “She writes words that people experience but can’t put into words themselves. I think that’s so amazing and this last Reputation tour and 1989, I might have gone to 10 shows in each tour. But it never gets old, because I think seeing the woman being able to own what she’s been through; stand up, write songs about it, be honest, put her heart out there and through that still be connect to people, that is amazing and it’s empowering.”

Gigi didn’t stop there. “I’m proud watching her,” she said of Taylor. “The message of that album, the message of that tour and those shows is something that is a very important thing for women in 2019 to connect to.” Taylor and Gigi’s mutual appreciation society has a long history. Fans first realized that they moved in the same circles when the singer photobombed a pic of Gigi and fellow model Karlie Kloss posing together at a 2014 pre-Oscars party.

Gigi Hadid opens up about her friendship with Taylor Swift and how she went to #ReputationTour 10 times: "She writes words that people experience but can't put into words themselves" https://t.co/5VNklUd4yY pic.twitter.com/Nu1rCkOAAz — Variety (@Variety) April 2, 2019

By May 2015 the Californian model was a fully-fledged member of Taylor’s girl squad and even appeared in the pop star’s “Bad Blood” video. In December 2017 Gigi shared selfies of them snuggling on her Instagram page as part of a belated birthday post in honor of Taylor. “You know I love you beyond,” she wrote. “You make me so proud!”